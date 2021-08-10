SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Ward 5 Alderman Andrew Proctor said he is resigning in order to pursue a new opportunity.
A press release on his Facebook page said he wants to "pursue a new career opportunity" in Lombard. He called it an honor to serve Ward 5 constituents and the city for the last six years.
Proctor specifically mentioned a new YMCA being built in Enos Park and investments in technology, equipment and manpower for Springfield police and fire departments improve safety. He also talked about infrastructure improvements in his ward.
"While I have learned what a life of public service truly means and the toll it can take on one and their family, I have been extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to help better the lives of individuals and families in Ward 5," Proctor said. "I would like to thank Heather and the boys for all their support, drive and their all-around combined passion to help people that pushed me to go the extra mile throughout the whole course of my time as alderman."
He also thanked constituents of Ward 5 for placing trust in him and the supporters who helped him be elected to office twice.
He also shared a phrase he is reminding himself of frequently during his departure: "Don't be sad it's over, be glad it happened."
Proctor's resignation is effective Aug. 25, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.