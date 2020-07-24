SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three Springfield bars announced Friday they are temporarily closing due to COVID-19.
A Facebook post from Third Base said a customer tested positive. The business is having employees tested and plans to deep-clean the bar.
"When we do re-open, we will have most of our patrons congregate outside in our beer garden," the business said. "We will still have live gaming but will adhere to social distancing guidelines until further notice."
Third Base plans to reopen on Aug. 6, 2020.
At The Blue Grouch Pub, leaders said "a person in our establishment" tested positive for COVID-19 this week. They have decided to close until further notice.
Like Third Base, this business also plans to have its staff tested and the bar deep-cleaned. Blue Grouch did not list a reopening date in its Facebook post.
"We don't need state or local 'gubments' telling us, we're just being responsible," the post said.
Third Base and Blue Grouch are in close proximity to each other, with Third Base at 410 W. Maple Ave. South and Blue Grouch Pub located at 510 W. Maple Ave. South.
Curve Inn, located at 3219 S. 6th St. in Springfield, also had to close. In a Facebook post, leaders said a positive COVID-19 case "made its way into the building."
The bar will stay closed until the bar is fully deep-cleaned and every staff member is tested for the virus. Leaders said they will work to find more ways to keep everyone safe and adhere to guidelines when they reopen Curve Inn.
"Please make sure you are completely symptom-free and get tested if any symptoms are present," the company's post said. "We sincerely and deeply apologize and hope everyone remains safe."
Parkway Pub, located at 309 N. Dirksen Parkway, had an employee test positive and has also temporarily closed. The bar is expected to be cleaned and sanitized while closed.
Those who were at Parkway in the last week are asked to get tested for the virus.
