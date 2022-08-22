SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term on the Springfield City Council.
WTAX reports DiCenso said it's time to focus on the job that "pays the bills," referencing her other position as the chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. DiCenso also said she wants to spend more time with family.
The election is in April.
DiCenso joined the city council six years ago.
WTAX reports other alders leaving the council include John Fulgenzi, who has chosen not to seek a new term and Joe McMenamin, who is term-limited out.
