SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Clinic broke ground Wednesday on its new state-of-the-art pediatrics building.
The facility will have 60 exam rooms, an on-site lab and radiology, as well as pediatric urgent care. Building the 40,000 square foot structure is expected to create around 200 construction jobs.
The project is expected to be done in the fall of 2023.
Leaders hope to provide a "unique a child-focused patient experience," a press release said.
"Parents rely on high-quality care from our provider teams delivered with an exceptional patient experience from start to finish,” says Dr. Purvi Bhandari, chair of the Springfield Clinic Pediatrics Department. “We are excited to break ground on a facility that will have these services in a spacious and modern design well-suited for pediatric patients and their families for generations to come."
“We are excited to provide a new urgent care walk-in service that will provide children with the care they need when they need it,” said Chris Cousins, vice president of operations. “This new service will be operated by pediatric staff focused on treating common pediatric injuries and ailments on a schedule that fits the needs of busy families.”
