SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - District 186 will consolidate three elementary schools into one future building after a Monday vote.
The plan involves combining Hazel Dell, Laketown and Southern View schools. On Monday night, the board voted to include Southern View in the consolidation plan.
The plan was approved in a 6-1 vote. The only person to vote no was Micah Miller.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
