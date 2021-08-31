SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In its online dashboard, Springfield District 186 reported about 1,300 students were in quarantine as of Tuesday.
Data from Aug. 31 showed the district had a cumulative total of 403 students who tested positive for COVID-19, including 90 positive cases among students in the last seven days. There was a cumulative total of 179 staff cases Tuesday, along with 13 in the last seven days.
The dashboard also showed Tuesday the district had 32 staff members in quarantine.
District 186 requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks after a unanimous board vote happened in early August.
In Sangamon County, 52.95 percent of residents were vaccinated as of Tuesday.
