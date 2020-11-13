SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County Sheriff's Office DIRT team's sting operation led to an arrest.
Calvin L. Drew, 24, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11:35 a.m. after officers conducted the drug bust.
According to police, during the operation, DIRT posed as a buyer wanting to purchase 30 grams worth of suspected methamphetamine from Drew. After the purchase, Drew was stopped by Sangamon County sheriff's deputies and was taken into custody.
Drew was charged with a Class X felony to manufacture and deliver drugs (15-100 grams).
