(WAND)-Springfield Local 37 Firefighters responded to a mutual aid structure fire with Chatham Firefighters IAFF Local early Thursday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of North Lake Road in Chatham around 8:21 a.m.
According to officials, Engine 11 arrived on scene first and had water on the fire.
Chatham Fire Department says they found heavy smoke coming from an electrical panel in basement, which shorted out.
Multiple crews were called out to assist.
Two people were reported to be in the home at the time of the fire, they safely made it out, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished by 8:45 a.m.
A damage estimate is not available at this time.
WAND will continue to update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
