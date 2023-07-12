SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water Light and Power officials say the derecho storm system cost them $20 million.
That amount covered damaged equipment, replacement light poles, and other necessary materials. This spending left a hole in many department's budgets, said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher.
"Each agency operates from budget lines, and for instance, CWLP, their electric fund would be harboring the bulk of those expenses," said Buscher.
Sangamon County was included in Governor J.B. Pritzker's Emergency Declaration, meaning it is eligible for emergency expenses. Buscher said these funds are crucial so the city doesn't go into debt.
"It's really important otherwise we are going to have to have a really hard and fast look at out budget and what maybe needs to be cut because we do need to pay our bills and pay those expenses," said Buscher.
The city is working with other municipalities in Sangamon County to complete paperwork by the July 29th deadline.
Former Springfield mayor Jim Langfelder addressed the Springfield City Council at the Committee of the Whole meeting last night to encourage them to think about improving infrastructure, instead of just replacing it to normal capacity. He specifically spoke on AMI meters, which CWLP has said would improve their outage communication process.
"Instead of trying to provide excuses with false statements, residents want and deserve solutions and positive directions for our future," said Langfelder. "The City of Springfield should expediate the implementation of CWLP smart meters. The initiative can be paid through CWLP's electric fund. "
A lack of communication regarding outage status and estimated restoration times was a primary frustration for many CWLP customers who spoke at city meetings following the derecho.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.