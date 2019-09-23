SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's Rail Safety Week in Illinois.
The purpose of this campaign is to save lives and prevent tragedies, which is exactly what the city of Springfield is working to do.
Nathan Bottom, the city's director of public works, said since 2014, the city has been working on its Rail Improvement Project.
"We are planning on consolidating rail onto the 10th Street corridor," Bottom said. "We'll be shifting the Union Pacific tracks onto the 10 Street corridor, where Norfolk Southern is currently operating."
Currently, there are 68 at-grade rail crossings and 24 miles of unfenced track throughout Springfield.
"We're closing down 32 at-grade crossings, which will eliminate 80 percent of accidents in the areas," Bottom said.
The construction is aimed at not only public safety, but reducing congestion in the city.
"There have been accidents on both the 3rd and 10th Street corridors," Bottom said. "That's why it's so critical to get this project completed in a timely fashion, so we can improve safety."
Bottom said car delays due to trains blocking crossings are projected to triple by 2030.
"We anticipate 80 trains a day coming through Springfield in 2030," Bottom said. "According to Bottom, the project is moving along right on schedule.
"The Carpenter Street underpass was the first completion, which helps access to the medical facility and emergency responders," Bottom said. "The Ash Street underpass will help alleviate at-grade crossings and vehicle and railroad collisions."
Bottom said the Ash Street underpass is expected to be done by the end of October.
The whole project is still on track to be completed in 2025.