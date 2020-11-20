SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield man and women were arrested after officers said they found them with meth, heroin, and crack cocaine.
James B. Erwin, 41, and Bobbyjo Hamilton, 36, of the 1000 block of North 12th St., Springfield, were both arrested and charged with three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver on Friday.
Erwin was already on parole for narcotics and was out on bond for two unrelated narcotic cases from earlier in 2020.
According to DIRT, at 5:30 Friday morning, a team of officers executed a search warrant at the home on North 12th St. and seized 23. 5 grams of suspected meth, 3.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2.2 grams of suspected heroin, 6.2 grams of an unknown, suspected narcotics, and $2,400 from the scene.
