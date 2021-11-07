SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was shot and killed Saturday night, according to police.
The shooting happened inside a house in the 1600 block of E. Morgan Avenue on Saturday at about 8:27 p.m., according to Springfield Police.
Officers said, a 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The man's identity will be released at a later time by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office. The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Anyone with information concerning this or any other crimes or wanted fugitives is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
