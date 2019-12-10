EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAND) - A Springfield man and his son lost their lives in a Louisiana crash, troopers said.
Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 on U.S. Highway 61 north of Barringer Foreman Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Springfield Michael D. Pierce, 59, and 39-year-old Michael D. Pierce of Gonzales, La., were together in a 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia.
According to troopers, the northbound Ferrari left the road to the right for unknown reasons, hit a driveway bordering the road and overturned more than once.
Neither of the victims had on seat belts. They were both ejected from the car and died at the scene.
State police said they are still working to find out who was driving the vehicle at the time. They said possible impairment is unknown and toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. They are continuing to investigate.
"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained," a press release said. "Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death."