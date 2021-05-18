SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield mayor's veto of an ordinance to limit his spending power will stand after a move to override it was withdrawn.
In a 6-4 vote, aldermen upset with Mayor Jim Langfelder's spending decisions had passed a measure to limit his authority to spend without city council approval from $50,000 to $10,000. The mayor vetoed the ordinance after it was approved.
Langfelder had told our partners at WTAX Radio he and city department heads agreed limiting his spending power would slow down Springfield's process for purchasing, especially when it came to important items like Shot Spotter technology additions.
The withdrawal came in a Tuesday night city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.