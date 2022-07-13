SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three Springfield Police officers have been reassigned amid accusations they witnessed a hit-and-run crash but did not respond to the scene and pursue the suspect vehicle.
On July 7 around 10:30 p.m. Springfield Police officers were called to the area near the intersection of 17th Street and South Street for a crash.
One vehicle had struck the other causing damage.
The occupant(s) of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.
The four people riding in the vehicle that was struck were taken to the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries at this time.
Witnesses reported seeing a Springfield Police squad car driving behind the suspect vehicle right before the crash.
The Springfield Police Department initiated an internal affairs investigation and determined that a marked squad was in the area at the time of the crash but did not respond to the scene.
The Illinois State Police is investigating for any criminal violations by Springfield Police officers.
Three Springfield Police officers have been reassigned pending the results of these investigations.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.