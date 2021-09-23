SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Monday, for possession of drugs, guns, and body armor.
According to police, on September 20, at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Johnson Park in Springfield, for a Shotspotter alert.
Once in the area, officers located Lafonzo Swope, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile male along with several spent shell casings and suspected cannabis near the residence identified by Shotspotter.
Police conducted a search of the residence and recovered a .40 caliber Ruger pistol, 9mm Intratec TEC-DC pistol, approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, body armor, 84 grams of cannabis, and a digital scale.
The two subjects were arrested for manufacture and delivery of cocaine, possession of a firearm – no FOID, and manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
Police say Swope additionally had an outstanding Sangamon County warrant for a traffic offense.
At this time no further information has been released.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
