SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new Springfield ordinance will allow Springfield police to tow and impound vehicles that unlawfully flee or elude law enforcement.
Officers said the measure is part of an effort to prevention dangerous situations, such as when drivers flee from police when they are trying to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities said this can be dangerous for police, but also other drivers and bystanders.
"The drivers fleeing often drive erratically and at high rates of speed," officers said.
Police will begin enforcing the ordinance on May 14. Vehicles that are involved in "an unlawful attempt to flee or elude a police officer" can be towed and impounded.
The vehicle owner will be liable for a fine of $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense. The owner will also face towing and storage fees.
Even if the vehicle is loaned to another person and that person flees police, the owner will have to pay all fines and fees.
"The Springfield Police Department is issuing this release to remind owners to consider this ordinance when they decide to allow someone to drive their vehicle," a press release said. "The penalties are applicable whether or not the owner is in the vehicle at the time of the offense."
