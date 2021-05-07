SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-Police make narcotic and firearm arrest after conducting a search warrant, Thursday.
According to police, on May 6, members of the Springfield Police Department Proactive Crime Unit and Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at 6 Regency Court.
After conducting a search of the residence, police found: 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 70.14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 324 grams of suspected cannabis, approximately $1400 in US currency, and eight digital scales and packaging.
Police also recovered multiple weapons, including five stun guns, .45 Hi-Point, 9mm Ruger, .32 Davis Industries P32, .25 Beretta, .22 Walther (stolen), and ammunition in various calibers.
As a result of the search, police took into custody Vincent J. Hadley, 32, and arrested him on two warrants.
Hadley was charged with the delivery of cannabis, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting a police officer.
Hadley is currently at the Sangamon County Jail, and his bond is set at $300,000.
