SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police said they and law enforcement partners are monitoring "possible events" that could arise at the Illinois Capitol over the coming weekend.
This comes after the FBI sent a warning to law enforcement across the United States about possible armed protests at all 50 U.S. state capitols, with protests possibly starting Jan. 16. This is just days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
Springfield police released the following statement:
"The Springfield Police Department is working with our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal level to track and monitor possible events at the Illinois Capitol this weekend. Through this coordination and partnership we will be prepared to address any issues that may arise."
Illinois State Police said they are prepared for the possibility of protests in a Monday statement:
"The ISP remain vigilant in our mission to protect the safety of those engaged in the process of democracy, constitutional rights and public institutions. The ISP and local law enforcement will have all available resources at our disposal to respond to threats identified through federal, state and local intelligence."
