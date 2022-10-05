SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A member of the District 186 school board has passed away. Mike Zimmers, 72, died in his sleep Wednesday morning, WTAX reported.
Springfield Public Schools released the following statement:
"Mike Zimmers devoted himself to District 186, and was a pillar of our school district and community. It is with a heavy heart we share that Mike passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning. His last day was spent in service to District 186 working into the evening hours with our bargaining team. We lost more than a school board member. We lost a friend who had a deep love for District 186 and a laugh that made everyone feel better. Please keep his wife, Nancy, and daughter, Layne, in your thoughts. The family asks for privacy in the next few days as they adjust to this unexpected loss.
Mike was a person that everyone wanted to be around, his intelligence and words of wisdom helped guide and mentor so many within District 186 and beyond. He was a special education teacher, basketball coach, principal, served in the central office supervising principals and was a member of the Springfield Board of Education, serving residents of Sub-District 4 for nine years, including three years as President of the Board and three years as Vice President.
Mike was an active member of our community. He was a big champion of the United Way, Springfield Public Schools Foundation, Race Unity Council and alumni and board member of MacMurray College. He was also a proud member of the Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise.
This is an unimaginable loss for our District 186 family. Mike had such an impact on so many within our district and the community as a whole. He was a fearless leader and devoted his life to helping the children and educators in our community. He passed his love of education onto his daughter, Layne Zimmers, who has worked for District 186 for 15 years and currently serves as an administrative intern at Franklin Middle school."
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.