SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News is learning more about the Springfield Police Department's efforts to review the cases of former officer Aaron Nichols. Nichols resigned after being accused of posting racist and anti-Semitic social media messages.
Wednesday night, a Community Unit Summit was held at Southeast High School as a celebration of culture and promise to root out those who hate others because of their race, religion or creed.
"Any kind of hate, every kind of hate, cannot be tolerated in a community, that cannot be tolerated in a community by anyone," Nancy Sage, executive director of the Springfield Jewish Federation, told WAND News.
The focus Wednesday was squarely on Nichols, who had a badge and gun with Springfield police for 18 years.
"I've talked across all divisions, all different watches - no one was aware this gentleman had these tendencies," Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said.
Scarlette said while Nichols resigned, the department's internal investigation into him continues. Investigators are reviewing Nichols' body camera video, department computer and past arrest reports.
"We want to look at all those to determine whether those citations can be independently sustained without this officer's testimony, because we will not be relying upon his testimony in any way moving forward," Dan Wright, the Sangamon County State's Attorney, explained.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is also now considering decertifying Nichols as an officer so he could never serve in the state again.
"Not all cases would be, as far as discretionary decertification, as clear cut as what I believe this one would be," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul added.
But community members said they don't want to see the action stop with Nichols.
"There are other offices out there on social media under different names, I know it," Springfield resident James Johnson said.
Scarlette said he can only take action when he knows about a case, but is still working to root out hate.
"We have to have continual training, we have to have tough dialogue, we have to have tough conversations," Scarlette explained.
The department has also created a diversity and training task force.
The state's attorney's office said they will consider charges against Nichols after the police department's internal investigation is complete.
