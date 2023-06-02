SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield YMCA has released a statement regarding rumors of a child at the YMCA being exposed by an adult male in the locker room.
The statement is as follows:
"In the past few days, untrue statements have been circulating around the community about a child at the YMCA being exposed by an adult male. These statements are false. Any report of this nature would have been documented and reported to authorities for investigation. The YMCA takes the protection of children very seriously.
The YMCA is an inclusive organization proudly open to all. We welcome all people and do not discriminate based on ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, sex, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race, and sexual orientation.
In addition, transgender members are protected under Illinois state law that says they may use the restroom/locker of the gender in which they identify. The law also states that it is discriminatory to require anyone to use specific private changing rooms.
Some have expressed their concern regarding the safety of those in our buildings. As the community’s largest youth service organization, safety is always at the core of what we do at the YMCA. We have a series of measures in place designed to protect all who are in our buildings and programs. Entry to our buildings is allowed only to documented members and guests, so we always know who is in our Y. We are committed to providing a place where people feel connected and secure.
The YMCA of Springfield has been serving children and families in this community for the past 150 years. We are now, as we have always been, a powerful advocate for those we serve. We look forward to continuing our service to everyone in our Y community."
