ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday break-ins at St. Joseph businesses are under investigation.
According to Champaign County deputies, the crimes occurred at Country Chics, Salon 192 and Geschenk Coffee, Cafe & Gifts. The Country Chics owner had reported movement in the business at around 6 a.m. Tuesday, The News-Gazette learned.
Authorities responded to the business and could not find a suspect. They said they learned the same suspect broke into the other two businesses.
In at least one business, an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. The suspect entered the businesses either through forcing open doors or breaking a window, authorities said.
Anyone with more information should call the investigative division of the sheriff's office at (217)384-1213. If a person wants to stay anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the free "P3 Tips" app.
