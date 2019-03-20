DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The hallways at St. Teresa are a little lonelier.
Theology teacher and campus minister Joan Biebel, 66, died in a car crash Wednesday morning.
Wednesday evening, students and faculty gathered to share stories and remember the smiles Biebel was known for on campus.
"We are a community in faith," said principal Larry Daly. "I think this is something she would have really appreciated."
Stories flowed like sermons of hope. From the student retreats she organized to the casual office visits, Biebel's optimism was apparent in everything she did.
"She was such an awesome lady," said senior Taylor Prasun. "She was just the sweetest person ever and incredibly funny too."
Assistant principal Theresa Bowser was one of Biebel closest friends on campus.
"I picture her walking down the hall," Bowser said. "She'd just look up and say 'it was a great day.'"
And even as darkness fell outside, the light inside — the light from the impact Biebel had on campus and in the community — continued to shine on.
"When she would leave, it would be a positive message," Bowser said. "She never left on a negative note."