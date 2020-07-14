(WAND) - Starbucks has announced it will require face masks in its stores beginning on July 15.
The company said this change is happening in order to help with public safety.
"Wearing facial coverings in public spaces is one of the simplest and most effective things we can do to take care of one another," the company said. "Please join us in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and wear a facial covering when you visit us."
Starbucks is also going to start with the following employee policies:
- Baristas are required to complete a check-in process, including taking their temperature. Baristas must wear face coverings and frequently wash hands while working.
- Elevated cleaning and sanitizing will be done at all Starbucks stores. These processes will be consistent with public health guidelines.
- Starbucks is limiting the number of customers in its stores to enable social distancing. There will be markings provided to help people maintain at least 6 feet between each other while both outside and inside of Starbucks.
