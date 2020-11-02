ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators from his office will monitor elections throughout Illinois Tuesday.
The goal is to ensure voter rights are protected and polling places are accessible on Election Day. Raoul said polling places, and particularly those at nursing homes and senior centers, could change due to COVID-19 related concerns. Voters can confirm polling places with local election authorities or the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Voters should call Raoul's office if they see suspected improper or illegal activity. People in Chicago and northern Illinois can call 1-866-536-3496 (TTY 1-800-964-3013), while those in central and southern Illinois can call 1-866-559-6812 (TTY 1-877-844-5461).
“The right to participate in our nation’s democracy is one of the most fundamental rights we have as Americans,” Raoul said. “I am working closely with partners in law enforcement and fellow state attorneys general to ensure everyone has safe access to the polls. Voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or harassment, and nothing less will be tolerated. People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to my office or local law enforcement authorities.”
Raoul said voters should be aware of their basic voting rights:
- Voters have the right to vote if they are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day (10 ILCS 5/17-1).
- If a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot (10 ILCS 5/17-11).
- If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request voting assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union (10 ILCS 5/17-14).
- Voters have the right to take unpaid time from work to vote, but no more than two successive hours, as long as they have applied with their employer before Election Day. The employer may set the time of day (10 ILCS 5/17-15).
- No one is allowed to try to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place (10 ILCS 5/17-29).
- Under Illinois law, it is a crime to prevent a person from voting or registering to vote using intimidation, force, threat or deception (10 ILCS 5/29-4).
Voters can click here to see the Attorney General's "Guidance for Illinois Voters: 2020 Election" resource, which has information on election laws and voting rights.
"This year, the Illinois General Assembly amended some election statutes in order to protect voters during the COVID-19 pandemic," a press release said. "Raoul’s online guidance provides access to accurate, reliable election information to answer questions regardless of whether people vote by mail or in person. Additionally, Attorney General Raoul has been working with state attorneys general from across the country to ensure the integrity of the election through the Voter Protection Program. The non-partisan effort is focused on ensuring safe, fair and secure elections where everyone who wishes may cast a vote and every vote cast is counted."
Voters can click here for information about the voting process and voter registration status. They can also contact local election authorities or county clerk offices.
