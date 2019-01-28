(WAND) – The Illinois State Board of Education wants to remind people that the decision to cancel school is up to the local districts.
In a Facebook post, they said with extreme winter weather and falling temperatures they ask that the decision to close be made solely in the best interest, welfare and safety of students and families.
The post goes on to say that the decision to cancel school due to weather is up to each district. There is no state regulations or statues to determine when a school should close in extreme weather.
