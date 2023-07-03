DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Your grocery bill may be a couple of bucks more the next time you shop as a one-year suspension of the state grocery tax has come to an end.
The 1% tax was temporarily dropped in 2022 when inflation was skyrocketing. The inflation rate has dropped and the tax was put back in place on Saturday, July 1st. Republican lawmakers are calling the return of the surcharge a tax increase.
“We said this when the governor suspended the grocery tax that it was a political stunt,” said Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur.
Governor Pritzker says the tax has to be returned since the funds go to municipal governments.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.