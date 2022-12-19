URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, the Krannert Center for Performing Arts was filled with state leaders, community leaders, and friends and family of State Senator Scott Bennett.
Senator Bennett passed away on Friday, Dec. 9 surrounded by this wife, family and loved ones from complications of a large brain tumor, his office shared.
His memorial service was held in the Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana on Monday.
"I know thoughts and prayers won't take away your sadness," Chancellor Robert J. Jones opened with. "But, I truly believe that they will lighten the burden for at least a little while."
Bennett had served in the Senate since 2015 and served as chair of the Senate’s Higher Education and Agriculture committees. Colleagues in the Illinois General Assembly remember the 45-year-old for his humor and ability to make anyone on either side of the aisle laugh.
"He could always break silence or a tense moment," shared Governor J.B. Pritzker. "We could always county on Scott for a good dad joke."
Senator Bennett, a fifth-generation Central Illinoisan, advocated and championed for measures to protect and improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable in Illinois: children, families, older adults, and individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health issues.
"He was first and foremost a decent human being who brought graciousness to public office and prided himself on following through with the people he had the honor of serving in the Illinois Senate," shared Senate President Don Harmon.
During his tenure, he fought to secure MAP grant funding and make college more affordable for Illinois families, instituted protections to keep the drinking water in the Mahomet Aquifer safe, promoted compassionate courtrooms by authorizing the use of “comfort dogs,” and teamed up with Treasurer Michael Frerichs to create the Illinois Achieving a Better Life Expectancy Act, better known as the ABLE Act.
"I know today is a very sad day. We lost a great friend, but I think that Scott doesn't have to be gone," said Treasurer Frerichs. "Just as he pushed me to do more, to do better, let his life be an example to do better, as well."
Scott is survived by his wife and two young children. His uncle, Rep. Tom Bennett, shared that his nephew never missed an opportunity to crack a joke or spark a conversation. He cared deeply about his family and the community he served.
"We do not understand all that has happened, but we are so grateful for Scott being in our lives. He has been such a gift. He helped us to be better people."
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Senator Bennett’s memory to CU Able or Champaign-Urbana Autism Network, as his priority for the upcoming legislative session was going to center around assistance for people with disabilities.
