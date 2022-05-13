SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a measure protecting access to low-cost prescription drugs.
The law wil help with access to low cost "340B" prescription drugs for patients who are uninsured and low-income. It will stop pharmacy benefit managers and third party payers from using certain contractual provisions in contracts entered into with safety-net health care providers.
In the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, entities can stretch scare federal resources as far as they can, allowing access for additioal eligible patients and providing services that are more comprehensive.
Data from the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute shows the average U.S. adult spends $177 on prescription drugs each year - something lawmakers said needs to change.
“People should not have to spend hundreds of dollars in order to receive their prescription,” said State Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago), who led the push to make this measure law. “People living with diseases and disorders need access to medication, and we have to make it affordable for them.”
Lawmakers said 16 other U.S. states have passed similar measures.
The new law, also known as House Bill 4595, takes effect July 1, 2022.
