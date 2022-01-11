ILLINOIS (WAND) - Because of COVID-19 outbreaks at correctional facilities, the Illinois Department of Corrections has paused intakes from county jails.
These facilities include the Graham, Logan, Menard and Northern Reception and Classification Centers where county jails transport new admissions. County sheriffs were notified Tuesday.
In order to safely quarantine and isolate incarcerated individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive, IDOC is utilizing space normally reserved for new admissions.
The department will keep accepting people from county jails who are scheduled to be released from custody the same day they're transferred. In addition, individual intake requests due to special circumstances, including medical or safety concerns, will be considered.
Space is expected to become available for intakes when COVID-19 cases go down.
“Congregate living facilities present unique infection control challenges due to the lack of quarantine and isolation space,” said IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys. “The department recognizes the hardships county jails face when we cannot accept admissions, but we must take aggressive action to keep the community and everyone who lives and works in our facilities safe and healthy."
IDOC is continuing what it called an aggressive response to COVID-19 across facilities. All staff and individuals in custody are temperature checked, masked, symptom screened and routinely tested. About 75 percent of the incarcerated population and 66 percent of staff are vaccinated against the virus.
Additionally, IDOC said thousands of prisoners and staff took advantage of multiple on-site opportunities fo a booster shot.
IDOC is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health, infectious disease consultants and correctional agencies across America to ensure best practices and to best protect the health and safety of people in its facilities.
