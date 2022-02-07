SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Representative Sandy Hamilton announced Monday she intends to run for Illinois' 48th State Senate district.
The newly drawn district covers parts of Macon, Sangamon, and Christian counties, including the cities of Decatur, Springfield, and Edinburg.
“Over the last few years, families across central Illinois have expressed their frustration with the decisions made by our state’s leaders, and the long-standing system of government that prioritizes insider-dealing over serving constituents,” Hamilton said. “As crime increases and high taxes continue to push people out of our state, we need leaders that will stand behind law enforcement, advocate for real financial relief for hard working families, and push back on one-size fits all mandates handed down to local communities,” she continued.
Hamilton Sandy was raised in the Chicago suburbs before enrolling at the University of Illinois.
Following her graduation, Sandy began her dual-career in central Illinois as a Real Estate Broker with ReMax Professionals, and as a high school and collegiate volleyball coach.
“My career at Illinois and subsequent experience coaching has given me the opportunity to help shape young athletes into leaders on and off the court,” Hamilton continued. “I’m passionate about ensuring our kids continue to have ample opportunities to learn and compete with their peers so they are prepared for success later in life.”
In 2021, Sandy was appointed to represent Illinois’ 99th House District in the state legislature.
Rep. Hamilton currently serves on the House Financial Institutions, Insurance, and State Government Administration committees, as well as subcommittees on Appropriations and Transportation.
Hamilton and her husband Bob reside in Springfield where they have raised their three boys, Charlie, Jake, and Will.
