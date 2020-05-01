XENIA, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Darren Bailey is voluntarily vacating the temporary restraining order he received that freed him from Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
The representative asked the Appellate Court Friday to vacate the restraining order. The move he says is "in light of new documentation recently uncovered." Bailey says he plans to refile an amended complaint in the circuit court alleging the newly discovered facts. Bailey said by adding the new documentation it will help make the case stronger when presented to the State Supreme Court.
In his statement, Bailey did not specify what was in the new documentation he uncovered but did say, "this new information offers a more complete picture and brings to light additional problems in regard to the procedural and substantive shortcomings of the Governor’s office and the Board of Health’s safeguarding of the civil rights of the citizens of the state. This will strengthen our efforts to ensure the liberty of all Illinoisans.”
A southern Illinois judge ruled earlier this week the governor had exceeded his authority in instituting a statewide order, this exempt Bailey personally from the mandate with the temporary restraining order.
Early this week, Pritzker in response to the suit said his administration is working to fast-track the controversial case to the state Supreme Court.
(0) comments
