CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Darren Bailey said he has field a lawsuit against the Illinois Governor and his stay-at-home order.
He said he heard from his district about the concern of continuing the Illinois stay-at-home.
Bailey believes the governor has overextended his powers by extending the order. In the lawsuit Bailey claims Pritzker doesn't have the authority to issue emergency orders for a period of time more than 30 days from the declaration of the disaster.
"We can't be held hostage by this," Bailey said in a Facebook live video he posted after filing the lawsuit.
He said it's wrong and requires action.
“My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020,” said Rep. Darren Bailey. “Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”
Bailey represents District 109.
