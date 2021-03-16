(WAND) - State Senator Darren Bailey is calling on Governor JB Pritzker to fully reopen Illinois.
It has been almost a year since a Stay At Home order was issued in Illinois due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Bailey, who is running for governor, said of Pritzker in a statement, "His failed leadership continues to devastate businesses, families, students, and working people across the state."
Bailey said his office has received "thousands of petitions and calls to fully reopen Illinois."
"We can't let the government mandate how we raise our families and live our daily lives," Bailey said.
Bailey filed lawsuits fighting the Stay At Home order.
Gov. Pritzker has maintained his stance that closing the state was necessary for the health and safety of Illinois residents.
The entire state is currently in Phase 4. Pritzker is expected to announce plans for relaxing restrictions later this week. The mask mandate would still be in effect.
