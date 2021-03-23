DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A judge sentenced Jeffrey Denning, a retired Illinois State Police trooper, to 24 months of probation for his role in the crash that lead to the death of Kelly Wilson.
Denning plead guilty in January, as part of a partial plea agreement, to a reckless conduct in court.
In his sentence hearing, the judge said in addition to probation he must do 300 hours of community service and pay $5,000 in restitution fees.
During the sentencing family members of Kelly Wilson gave witness impact statements. Kelly's father appeared in person telling Denning, "I lost my girl because of your reckless conduct."
Her father went on to say, "If I were speeding 35 miles per hour over the speed limit without killing anyone I would have received the same punishment you're getting... you killed my little girl and your receiving the same punishments as a speeding ticket."
Megan Wilson, the sister of Kelly, submitted a written statement to be read in court saying, "your job is to protect us and you failed to do so." She went on detailing the pain her family went through the night of the crash saying, "I knew that the girls will never be able to hug their mommy, talk to their mommy, and be with their mommy ever again. Do you know how hard that is? How hard it continues to be."
The third witness statement in court Tuesday was from Kathy Wilson, the mother of Kelly. She addressed how hard it was getting the news of her daughters death on the Mother's Day weekend saying, "the hardest thing I've ever had to do is bury my child due to your negligence. Your job was to protect but you found necessary to travel a speed of 109 miles per hour killing my daughter on Mother's Day. You have been able to go on with your life. Be with your family and celebrate Mother's Day. You took so much away from us."
Wilson's mother went on to say in her statement directly to Denning, "Mr. Denning, if you would have met Kelly, you would have seen what a beautiful woman she was. How much she loved her daughters. How much she loved her family and how much she still had to live and give."
Denning himself stood up and apologized saying, "I want to tell the family how sorry I am. I have children around the age of Kelly. I can sense how painful that could be to a family." Denning ended his statement saying, "all I can say is I'm extremely sorry."
Denning admitted in court that he was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour and that he didn't have his sirens constantly going. He admitted that his excessive speed and sirens not going constantly is what lead to the result of the crash killing Kelly Wilson.
Trooper Jeffrey Denning hit Wilson's car in May 2016 as she turned onto Oakland Avenue from West Harrison Street in Decatur. The woman died from injuries sustained in the crash. Denning was responding to the shooting of an officer in Mahomet at the time of the crash.
In the summer of 2016, the Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled the crash was accidental.
According to court documents, Denning was driving at more than 100 miles per hour at the time and didn't "utilize his siren in a constant mode." They said he was at least 35 miles per hour over the speed limit and the speed was "greater than reasonable and proper with regard to the safety of persons on the roadway."
