CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A program allowing people to become a teacher in only one year is meant to address the Illinois teacher shortage.
Sen. Andy Manar (D) Bunker Hill said the state is experiencing a shortage of nearly 2,000 educators.
"We've been taking this issue on for the past three years. Some would argue even before that," Manar said. "I think there's any number of reasons. There's no one size fits all reason."
That's why the Golden Apple Foundation, along with area colleges, have partnered together to create a new accelerated program. President of Golden Apple, Alan Mather, said this program will allow anyone from a senior in college who is not already in a teacher preparatory program on up to become a teacher in just one year.
"The Golden Apple Foundation is an organization that for 31 years has been preparing teachers to teach in schools in need across the state," Mather said. "Typically the problem is, [people] can't afford to go back to school. They can't afford to pay for another three years of college. They can't afford to leave their jobs or families to go into another program, and what this allows them to do is take those courses."
Back in May, the Illinois General Assembly approved $750,000 worth of funding for this one-year program.
"This program makes complete sense," Manar said. "It was just a matter of bringing the Republicans and Democrats together to agree to put funding in the budget."
The money will go to the 50 students enrolled in the program.
"They'll receive $30,000, which will pay for the education that they need," Mather said. "They'll be placed in a school in one of our partner districts, like ROE40, here in this community, ROE3, ROE13, Centralia, Vandalia, Effingham, areas around there."
Over the summer, students will begin their courses at either Blackburn or Eastern Illinois University.
"The state is supporting this," Mather said. "It will continue to grow until the teacher shortage is solved."
Anyone interested in the program has until Feb. 20 to apply.