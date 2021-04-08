(WAND)-It is no secret the past year has taken a physical and mental toll on everyone. Stress Awareness Month is recognized every April.
Common sources of stress are work, money and worrying about the future. Changing your approach to situations is the first step to relieving stress.
Avoid getting anxious and recognize when you do not have control and let it go. Most importantly doctors say develop a healthy lifestyle and take care of yourself.
"Other techniques include meditation or going to get a massage to relax your muscles,” said Pamela Campbell, child analyst psychiatrist at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, “and again most important one is to look after the sleep and eating nutritiously."
If you feel the stress in life is becoming too overwhelming, Campbell says do not be afraid to reach out to a therapist or get a referral from your primary physician.
