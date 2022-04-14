MACON, Ill. (WAND) - A structure at a grain elevator in the Macon area fell and hit a gas line Thursday, the owner of a local business said.
The owner of The ManCave Barber Shop, located at 201 N. Wall St. in Macon, said on Facebook the store was closed for the rest of the day Thursday after the equipment fell from the wind and landed on the gas line, breaking it.
Firefighters responded to the scene and told the business owner to leave the area, they said in the post.
WAND News reached out to firefighters to learn more. It's unclear when details might be released.
