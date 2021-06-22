SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a residence on fire Tuesday evening in Springfield.
Firefighters on the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 Facebook page said crews responded to the 2000 block of E. Brown St. in Springfield and found the back of the structure on fire. The back was fully involved after 5:30 p.m. with a power line down in the backyard.
Crews extinguished the fire in the back and reported heavy smoke from the second floor windows. A hose line was advanced to the second floor.
Crews said they advanced to the roof for vertical ventilation of this fire. They checked the attic for extensions.
The fire was believed to be out after 5:50 p.m. City Water, Light and Power was requested to help with the downed utility line.
It's unclear if there were any injuries. WAND News is working to learn more.
