CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A school district announced the passing of one of its students Monday.
The Ball-Chatham School District is mourning the death of Joey Sandhaas, a junior at Glenwood High School. A GoFundMe page for Sandhaas said he became sick with the flu recently, which later became pneumonia. He was in the hospital in critical condition after his organs began failing and oxygen stopped flowing to parts of his body.
District officials described Sandhaas as "an amazing young man with limitless potential".
"Joey was kind, and a friend to all he met," the post said. "He loved to high jump in track and play basketball. He also loved country music and his dog, Jasper. Most of all, he loved his family and friends more than words can express."
The district offered condolences to Sandhaas' family and friends and asked the public to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.
The GoFundMe page has raised over $21,000 as of Monday evening.