SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A student-run cafe at Lincoln Land Community College is set to be back open in the fall of 2021.
Bistro Verde is part of the LLCC culinary arts program. Part of the learning experience for students is running a working cafe that is open for the public. Students seeking a hospitality degree will manage the dining room, while culinary arts students make the orders.
In the fall, the cafe will open as Bistro To Go. It will offer takeout soups, salads, baked goods, coffees and drinks. In the spring, it will have a full dine-in experience.
The schedule of operations includes Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and in a time period running Sept. 14 to Nov. 18.
The fall menu is set to be released on Sept. 7. Lunch orders for Bistro To Go can be placed online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.