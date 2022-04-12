CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who made threats against another Centennial High School student was ordered to serve jail time after failing to show up for a remission hearing.
In January, 18-year-old Pereze Collier was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days in the Champaign County Jail. According to The News-Gazette, Judge Randy Rosenbaum had held the jail sentence in remission before a Tuesday hearing, which Collier did not show up for.
Ronsenbaum had warned Collier he would go to jail if he did not comply with probation rules. The judge had learned Collier never reported to the probation officer as he had been ordered to. This, along with his failure to show up to the remission hearing, led to the jail sentence being added. Collier was credited for 61 days previously served.
The newspaper reports Collier has a juvenile adjudication on his record for aggravated robbery.
The situation Collier had admitted to involvement in happened on Sept. 8, 2021, when he threatened another student with what appeared to be a gun. Rosenbaum had said in court that Collier told the student "if you put your hands on me, see what happens." His attorney had argued he was holding Mace in a container that was shaped like a gun.
