URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who made threats of violence against another student at a Champaign high school has been sentenced to probation and jail time.
The News-Gazette reports the sentence against 18-year-old Pereze Collier stemmed from a situation that unfolded on Sept. 8 at Centennial High School. He admitted to challenging a student who was also in the school secretary's office by asking them if they had a gun. According to Judge Randy Rosenbaum, he then pulled out what seemed to be a gun from his backpack and said "if you put your hands on me, see what happens," with this happening in view of the secretary.
Collier claimed his did not have a gun, according to his attorney, and instead had mace in a container with a gun-like shape. Police never found a gun or mace when they investigated.
He pleaded guilty in November to a Class 4 felony charge of disorderly conduct. A sentence handed down Tuesday is for 30 months of probation and six months in the Champaign County Jail.
He had already served 61 days in jail as of Tuesday.
Prosecutors had been seeking an 18-month prison sentence for Collier.
He was ordered to not use alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. He must get substance abuse and mental health evaluations and regularly report to a probation officer.
Rosenbaum warned Collier that should he not comply with probation, he should "bring your toothbrush because you'll know you are going to jail."
A status hearing in his case is set for April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.