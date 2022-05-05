SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Students from Springfield schools are helping to design a mural to show off history.
Students from 13 local schools are involved. On Thursday, they worked on "Paint By Number" pieces.
When the students are done, the mural artist will install each piece at the new Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Hub.
The mural will capture some of Springfield's history.
"There's so much pride and a lot of stories to tell and every time they go past this for years, they (will) know that they're a part of history," said Nichole Heyen, principal of Lincoln Magnet School.
The mural will be installed later this spring at the transportation hub.
