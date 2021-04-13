ILLINOIS (WAND) - A study ranked Illinois in the top five nationally for marijuana taxes generated in 2020.
The U.S. Drug Test Centers study on Marijuana Economics and Usage by State found Illinois ranked No. 5 in marijuana taxes with $175 million during the 2020 year. In addition, adult and youth marijuana usage increased.
Adults who used marijuana in Illinois "in the last month" grew by 39% since 2015 and youth ages 12-17 increased by 4%. Adult usage in the U.S. went up by double digits in every state since 2015, and was led by Nevada at 119%, the study said.
The study said the $175 million in 2020 Illinois taxes made up .4% of total Illinois revenue.
Nationally, a total of $2.5 billion in marijuana tax was collected in 2020. Nearly half of that amount was from California.
California ranked No. 1 in 2020 tax revenue with $1.03 billion.
In another national statistic, the amount of adults who view marijuana as dangerous went down to 25%.
Click here to view the full study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.