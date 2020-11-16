DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A new study shows kids and teens who participate in more extra curricular activities — and spend less time on their phones — have better mental health.
Researchers found participating in sports, fine arts or community programs boosted optimism and lowered anxiety and depression symptoms. But since COVID-19 forced the cancellation of many activities this year, teens were left to the their own smart devices.
Parents are now having to find new ways to keep their kids active and engaged.
"[Parents should] give options [and not say] 'hey, you're going to do this,'" said Liz Zimmerman, a certified therapist from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. "[They should try] having the kids or young people in the home make dinner one night or eat as a family. With Christmas and Thanksgiving coming up, there are tons of holiday crafts that can be done."
Zimmerman said physical activities can also help the entire family keep their minds and bodies healthy. Bike rides, outdoor games and indoor fitness activities like yoga are among her top picks.
