(WAND WEATHER) - It's the last weekend of winter and it's definitely going to feel like it across Central Illinois.
Ahead of a strong cold front Thursday, we saw rain and temperatures in the 50s.
Today, clouds will give way to sunshine, brisk winds, and afternoon readings in the 30s to near 40°.
It'll be very cold tonight and Saturday night with lows in the teens to near 20°, but winds chills will drop into the single digits. Highs Saturday will be below freezing and snow flurries are possible.
A warming trend begins Sunday. With plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the upper-30s.
We'll be in the 40s Monday and in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain returns Tuesday night through Thursday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.