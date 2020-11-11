ANTHEM, Ariz. (WAND) - When the sun shines on an Arizona Veterans Day memorial each year, it lights up with a patriotic display.
According to the Anthem Community Council, the five pillars of the Anthem Veterans Memorial represent the unity of the United States military's five branches. They are arranged in the U.S. Department of Defense order of precedence and are staggered in size with the appropriate military seal placements on each pillar.
The big moment happens at exactly 11:11 a.m. each Veterans Day, when the rays of the sun pass through the pillar ellipses and form a solar spotlight on the ground. The end result shows The Great Seal of the United States.
The council said brick pavers in the Circle of Honor at the memorial have the names of U.S. servicemen and women written on them, showing Armed Forces support. The colors of the American flag are involved, as the pavers are red, the pillars are white and the sky is blue.
The circle is flanked by two "Soldiers Rows", which the council said is meant to represent and unbreakable border.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois State Police shared a picture of the Arizona memorial on Facebook and thanked everyone who has served in the U.S. military.
The 2020 solar spotlight event can be viewed here on YouTube.
