(WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) and other lawmakers announced a relaunch of the Congressional Supply Chain Caucus to address global supply change issues.
Davis is joined by Congressman David Rouzer (R-N.C.), Congressman Colin Allred (D-TX) and Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-MN) in the relaunch of the caucus. It was first created just before the COVID-19 pandemic began and has a goal of updating and improving the supply chain system.
A press release from Davis' office noted Americans are aware of supply chain problems and "the need for common sense, bipartisan solutions." There is an ongoing global supply chain crisis, and the caucus will collaborate in order to advance supply chain policies and approaches that can benefit the U.S. today and in the future.
Republican co-chairs will include Davis and Rouzer. Democratic co-chairs will be Allred and Craig.
“The best way to protect our country against foreign supply chain problems is to make more goods in America and bring manufacturing back to our shores,” said Davis. “The pandemic and the government’s response to it has contributed to this historic supply chain crisis we are currently facing, and we need a robust and expeditious response from the federal government to address it. That’s why I’m proud to again be a member of the bipartisan Congressional Supply Chain Caucus. It’s my hope that this Caucus can identify and collaborate on bipartisan solutions to address this current supply chain crisis and work to prevent future ones from occurring.”
“It’s clear that our reliance on global supply chains have left us unprepared to meet the demand that our economy is currently experiencing,” said Craig. “In Congress, we must take immediate action to get products to shelves faster – and to help the private sector to rebuild, strengthen and bring home more of our supply chains in the future. I’m proud to help lead the launch of the bipartisan Congressional Supply Chain Caucus, and to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address these ongoing challenges.”
